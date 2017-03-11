Sterling rallies in final two minutes to stun Faith Christian, become 3A state champions

Sterling rallies to beat Faith Christian and win the 3A state championship on Saturday, March 11. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

DENVER--Trailing by seven points with just two minutes left, the Sterling Tigers never lost confidence. They knew that as long as there was even just a second on that clock, they had a chance.

"We played with a lot of heart," Junior Bodie Hume said afterward.

They certainly did, and that helped them pull off a memorable comeback to stun Faith Christian 48-47 and win the 3A state championship,

Everything seemed to go Sterling's way in the final minutes, and it all started with a three-pointer from Isaac Harris that bounced off the rim and went about 7 feet in the air before miraculously falling in.

Harris added an and-one shortly thereafter to cut the deficit to four.

That's when Hume continued to do what he had done with ease all day: get to the rim.

The junior had a nice drive to the cup for a layup to make it just a two point game with under a minute to go, a basket that sent the Tigers crowd into a frenzy.

But, nothing compared to the full-scale eruption that happened next.

Rather than foul, Sterling decided to play defense, and it paid off when Carter Keil made a play that he'll probably remember for the rest of his life.

The sophomore guard--who had a fantastic night offensively--got his hand in the passing lane to steal a Faith Christian pass with 30 seconds to go.

On the breakaway, Keil finished the layup on the other end--plus the foul--and the roof almost blew off Magness Arena.

He then made the free throw to give the Tigers a one-point lead, and Sterling held on for the incredible come-from-behind victory.

Faith Christian's Benjamin Hawkins was sensational in defeat, scoring in almost every way possible to get the Eagles on the verge of a state championship.

But, Sterling was able to overcome that performance with a scoring barrage in the final minutes to win a game that will go down as one of the more thrilling state titles in recent memory.

