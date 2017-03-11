Sterling rallies in final two minutes to stun Faith Christian, become 3A state champions

DENVER--Trailing by seven points with just two minutes left, the Sterling Tigers never lost confidence. They knew that as long as there was even just a second on that clock, they had a chance.
"We played with a lot of heart," Junior Bodie Hume said afterward.
They certainly did, and that helped them pull off a memorable comeback to stun Faith Christian 48-47 and win the 3A state championship,
Everything seemed to go Sterling's way in the final minutes, and it all started with a three-pointer from Isaac Harris that bounced off the rim and went about 7 feet in the air before miraculously falling in.
Harris added an and-one shortly thereafter to cut the deficit to four.
That's when Hume continued to do what he had done with ease all day: get to the rim.
The junior had a nice drive to the cup for a layup to make it just a two point game with under a minute to go, a basket that sent the Tigers crowd into a frenzy.
But, nothing compared to the full-scale eruption that happened next.
Rather than foul, Sterling decided to play defense, and it paid off when Carter Keil made a play that he'll probably remember for the rest of his life.
The sophomore guard--who had a fantastic night offensively--got his hand in the passing lane to steal a Faith Christian pass with 30 seconds to go.
On the breakaway, Keil finished the layup on the other end--plus the foul--and the roof almost blew off Magness Arena.
He then made the free throw to give the Tigers a one-point lead, and Sterling held on for the incredible come-from-behind victory.
Faith Christian's Benjamin Hawkins was sensational in defeat, scoring in almost every way possible to get the Eagles on the verge of a state championship.
But, Sterling was able to overcome that performance with a scoring barrage in the final minutes to win a game that will go down as one of the more thrilling state titles in recent memory.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs