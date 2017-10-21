Strasburg's big 6th earns them another 3A Softball State Championship

Jeremy Chavez - KUSA (Photo: Jeremy Chavez, CHAVO)

Strasburg took home their fourth state championship in the last six seasons after defeating the Brush Beetdiggers 9-2 at Aurora Sports Park in Aurora, Colo.

The Beetdiggers struck first after a runner on third sprinted home after a wild pitch at the plate.

Strasburg's Dakota Stotyn knocked one out of the park in the 4th inning to tie the game before adding on another the same inning for the 2-1 lead.

In what was a close game through the first five innings of play, the Indians lifted themselves above the competition in the 6th inning Saturday.

Not until the 6th inning did the scoring break loose, the Indians bats coming alive for seven straight runs.

The Indians have now won state championships in 2017, 2015, 2013 and 2012, meaning they've won four of the last seven state championship meetings in 3A.

Senior captain Rylan Losh said, "It means the world to me and I honestly couldn't picture a better way of ending my season, especially as senior."

