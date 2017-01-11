Summit and Chatfield finish high-scoring game 7-7

Summit and Chatfield tie 7-7 in high scoring game. (Photo: Jeremy Chavez - KUSA)

LITTLETON - In a high scoring frenzy, the Chatfield Chargers and Summit Tigers tied 7-7 on Wednesday night despite the Chargers leading by one with less than a minute left in the game.

Both teams struggled to stay out of the box; a big reason for the high score on the board. In the first, Chatfield would take a five minute major penalty, which resulted in three unanswered goals from the Tigers.

The Chargers would get on the board just before half to conclude the first period down 3-1.

In the second it was the same story; however, flipped in favor of the Chargers. They would score three goals, including a shorthanded tally. The Tigers managed to net two of their own to still hold the 5-4 lead heading into the third.

Third period, Chargers now up 7-6, the Tigers just got off the penalty kill. Summit called a time out and pulled their goalie in an effort to tie the game.

On a shot from the point, the Tigers were able to tie the game with less than a minute in the game 7-7.

Although the game would head to a five minute overtime, neither team could find the back of the net again and the game concluded in a tie.

