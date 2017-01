Prep Rally (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA-- It was a thrilling week in the world of high school sports.

If you missed any of the action, watch our weekly recap of the biggest moments in Colorado preps with the Prep Rally every Saturday and Sunday morning.

This week's edition features wrestling, swimming, hockey and even a buzzer beater in a big-time rivalry game in high school basketball.

