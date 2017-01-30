Sunday morning Prep Rally (1/29/17)

Prep Rally (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - The Sunday morning Prep Rally featured one of the oldest rivalries in the state, as well as 100-plus reasons why Fairview's swim team will have a great chance defending its 5A girls' swim title.

Before the University of Colorado upset No. 10 ranked Oregon and the C-Unit fan section rushed the court, Boulder and Fairview were tipping off at Coors Event Center Friday night. First, the No. 9 ranked Fairview Lady Knights took on the Panthers, and the boys' game followed.

Our other basketball games featured Denver Science and Technology Stapleton versus The Pinnacle -- both boys teams were undefeated in league play heading into this game -- and a Jeffco showdown with Chatfield and Columbine girl's basketball.

The Fairview swim and dive team has over 100 members this year, but it's their approach to the sport that has led to its many successes. We jumped in with some of the athletes to learn more about the program.

Finally, this week in ice hockey, No. 1 ranked Regis scored twice in the final two minutes of play to defeat No. 2 Cherry Creek, and No. 7 Ralston Valley and No. 9 Dakota Ridge met for a high scoring match-up.

Watch the video for highlights from the Sunday morning Prep Rally.

