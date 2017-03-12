Sunday morning Prep Rally (3/12/17)

KUSA - The Sunday morning Prep Rally featured highlights from the 2017 State Championship basketball games:
- 4A BBB: Valor Christian def. Lewis Palmer: http://on9news.tv/2njh9p7
- 4A GBB: Evergreen def. Pueblo South: http://on9news.tv/2ndoOJ1
- 5A BBB: Eaglecrest def. George Washington: http://on9news.tv/2mXeGmY
- 5A GBB: Grandview def. Lakewood: http://on9news.tv/2mPSRWg
- 3A BBB: Sterling def. Faith Christian: http://on9news.tv/2mPRMNU
- 3A GBB: Lamar def. Colorado Springs Christian: http://on9news.tv/2njqn4U
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs