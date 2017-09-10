Sunday morning Prep Rally (Sept. 10, 2017)

KUSA (Photo: KUSA)

The Sunday morning Prep Rally was preempted due to Hurricane Irma coverage on September 10, 2017.

This week's games featured a number of ranked match-ups, as well as a rivalry that found a common goal this week. Mullen High School and Regis Jesuit are two of the top programs in the state, but that doesn't mean they're always rivals. Before the two programs took the field on Friday night, they chose the same side. The programs collected donations and money at the gate and at halftime to support hurricane relief efforts through Catholic Charities. The game was also memorable, as it came down to the final minute of play.

Heading into this past week, Strasburg High School entered as the defending 1A football champion with 14 straight victories -- tied for the longest streak ever in Colorado high school history. Bennett, ranked No. 3 in the 9Preps Top 9, was looking to unseat the dynasty.

Mead -- who is also ranked in the 9Preps Top 9 for the 3A classification -- hosted Vista Peak, and finally Skyview High School and Weld Central squared off for an early Saturday game with each program looking for its second win of the season.

