The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll (November 6)

KUSA - The regular season may be over, but our student-athletes held nothing back. Week 10 was filled with dazzling plays on the gridiron in some top-ranked games.

This week's top plays include a powerful run from Fort Morgan's Grayson Garver into the end zone (the guy is carrying four Longmont defenders with him), another outstanding effort from Erie running back Noah Roper who scored four TDs in his team's victory over Frederick, a serious juke by Pomona's Theorius Robison (remember -- this guy is also a two-time state wrestling champ), and a pick-6 on a trick play from Eaglecrest standout Victor Garnes. However, this week's top play comes from a top 3 match-up, No. 3 Pueblo South versus No. 1 Ponderosa. Jeremy Cody makes an impressive one-handed touchdown grab in the back of the end zone to help the Colts hand Pondo its first loss of the season.

We've ranked the top plays, but ultimately it's you, the viewer, who decides who was number one. Vote in the poll you see below. The winner will be announced during the 9NEWS Sunday morning Prep Rally.

