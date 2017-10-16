The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll (October 16)

Jeremy Chavez - KUSA (Photo: Jeremy Chavez, CHAVO)

KUSA - Soccer, hockey, basketball, lacrosse -- most sports have assists. In football, helping a teammate score can get you a pat on the back. This week, however, it also earns you our Honor Roll top play of the week.

This week's top plays include a game winning interception from Roosevelt's TJ Sterling to defeat No. 6 Berthoud, a fake punk from No. 1 Mead's Derek Edwards to help the Mavericks defeat Frederick and stay undefeated on the season, a diving catch from Valor Christian's Ryan Thibault and an impressive scramble from Holy Family quarterback Tyler Helbig to the end zone (nevermind it was called back on a holding penalty -- we still thought it was impressive). However, this week's top play comes from the Regis Jesuit Raiders. Aubrey Marschel-Parker tips a pass up and over the defense to teammate Jack Peppercorn in the end zone for a touchdown. The Raiders shut out Douglas County in their win.

We've ranked the top plays, but ultimately it's you, the viewer, who decides who was number one. Vote in the poll you see below. The winner will be announced during the 9NEWS Sunday morning Prep Rally.

