The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll (October 23)

KUSA - The high school football regular season is winding down, but our athletes are showing no signs of slowing.

This week's top plays include a mad scramble from Thomas Jefferson quarterback Kahlil Clark to get a crucial first down after a fumbled hand-off, a tipped touchdown catch from Brighton's Ryan Ruiz from our 9Preps Game of the Week, Valor Christian's Ryan Thibault breaking two tackles en route to the end zone, and a tip-toe catch from Fountain Fort Carson's Jalen Nylon who gets his feet just inside the lines to make an impressive grab. However, this week's top play comes from the No. 7 ranked Grandview Wolves. In their game against Doherty, Jordan Knakpe makes an incredible one-handed interception. Grandview would go on to win the game 42-2.

We've ranked the top plays, but ultimately it's you, the viewer, who decides who was number one. Vote in the poll you see below. The winner will be announced during the 9NEWS Sunday morning Prep Rally.

