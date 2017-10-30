The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll (October 30)

Jeremy Chavez - KUSA (Photo: Jeremy Chavez, CHAVO)

KUSA - This week's top play comes from a thrilling finish in overtime, and the Honor Roll spotlights our state's talented high school football players as the regular season comes to an end.

This week's top plays include Thomas Jefferson's Deveon Hunter trucking over a defender as he crossed the goal line, a dazzling 87-yard touchdown run from Windsor's Noah Montague, a fingertip interception by Erie's Nathan Hackney in the Tigers' top 9 match-up with No. 1 Mead and a one-handed interception by Anthony Salvi of Dakota Ridge. However, this week's top play comes on the last play of overtime between Windsor and Skyline. Skyline would score a touchdown and rather than tie it up, the Falcons would go for the two-point conversion and win. Instead, Bryce Kellum broke up the pass at the goal line, and the Wizards hung on for the thrilling 56-55 win.

