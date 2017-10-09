The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll (October 9)

Jeremy Chavez - KUSA (Photo: Jeremy Chavez, CHAVO)

KUSA - We're always asking our viewers to send us their top plays from their games, for a chance to be ranked on our Honor Roll. This week, the move paid off. We received two of our five plays from you, the viewer!

This week's top plays include Regis Jesuit's Jake Heimlicher breaking two tackles before making it into the end zone, a one-handed touchdown grab from Buena Vista senior Jordan Yates that was sent in from the football team, Skyline wideout Kyle West wrestling the ball away from a defender in the end zone for a touchdown, and Mullen's A'Jon Vivens spin move and stiff arm on a long rush over the goal line. However, this week's top play comes from Middle Park High School. Quarterback Boston Gleich scrambles away from multiple defenders and tosses a touchdown pass to Beale Smith in the last four seconds of the game. A special thanks to Boston for letting us snag this play from his Twitter account.

We've ranked the top plays, but ultimately it's you, the viewer, who decides who was number one. Vote in the poll you see below. The winner will be announced during the 9NEWS Sunday morning Prep Rally.

