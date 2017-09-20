The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll (September 18)

KUSA - We may only be in week three of the high school football season, but this week's 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll may have had the play of the year.

This week's top plays include a shifty 79-yard reception by Fort Morgan's Jacob Ortega that sets his team up for a touchdown, a Mountain Vista TD by Aaron Albrechtsen where he dodges six defenders en route to the end zone, a perfect touchdown pass from Cherry Creek quarterback Alex Padilla and Pomona's Max Borghi's wild performance against Ralston Valley that includes five touchdowns (one hurdling a defender into the end zone). However, this week's top play comes from Ponderosa football. Chris Shaw makes an unbelievable one-handed grab in the end zone in the Mustangs' dominating performance against Gateway. You should see it in slow-motion...

We've ranked the top plays, but ultimately it's you, the viewer, who decides who was number one. Vote in the poll you see below. The winner will be announced during the 9NEWS Sunday morning Prep Rally.

