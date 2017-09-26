The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll (September 25)

Jeremy Chavez - KUSA (Photo: Jeremy Chavez, CHAVO)

KUSA - The state's top two teams met on the gridiron this week for an epic rematch, so it would only make sense those programs would hold the top spots in this week's Honor Roll.

This week's top plays include a 4th down scramble into the end zone from Longmont quarterback Oakley Dehning, a wide receiver to wide receiver touchdown pass from Cherry Creek's Dimitri Stanley and Marcus Miller, Mullen's Wind Henderson leaping up and over his defender to make a catch in the Mustangs' nationally televised game, and the duo of Pomona's Ryan Marquez and Riley Govan, once again connecting on a difficult throw and touchdown catch. However, this week's top play comes from top-ranked Valor Christian. Joshia Davis broke three tackles en route to the touchdown in a long touchdown run against No. 2 ranked Pomona. Davis led the Eagles with three scores in this 5A rematch.

We've ranked the top plays, but ultimately it's you, the viewer, who decides who was number one. Vote in the poll you see below. The winner will be announced during the 9NEWS Sunday morning Prep Rally.

Remember, if you get a great play on camera, send it to us via email at sports@9news.com. You can also tweet us @9Preps. You never know... you could see it on our next countdown!

You can also upload your own content directly to our homepage by clicking on the link in the "YOUR TAKE" section.

Vote in the poll you see below, or click HERE.

