The ALL-USA Colorado Plays of the Week (February 7)

This week's top plays include a great between-the-legs pass by Kennedy's Ariana Valdez to keep the play alive, a smooth cross-over and finish from Fossil Ridge's Braxton Bertolette (he finished the game with 34 points), Jake Belknapp's spin move en route to a Mountain Vista layup, and a goal from Dakota Ridge hockey's Amir Kalani after splitting the defense. The top play this week, however, is a buzzer beater at the end of the third quarter in the Fort Collins-Fossil Ridge basketball game. Jacob Pfaffinger put up a gorgeous up-and-under basket to help the Lambkins take down their cross-town rival.

We've ranked the top plays, but ultimately it's you, the viewer, who decides who was number one. Vote in the poll you see below. The winner will be announced during the 9NEWS Sunday morning Prep Rally.

