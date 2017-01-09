The ALL-USA Colorado Plays of the Week (January 10)

Top Plays (Photo: 9Preps)

This week's top plays include a smooth Euro step and finish at the basket from Regis sophomore Jamil Safieddine, a great re-direction of the puck for a goal from Fort Collins hockey's Greg Bilek, Eaglecrest boys' basketball's Xaiv'ion Johnson's nice move behind the back and bucket, and an alley-oop from high-flying Denver East. The top play this week, however, is historic. Regis girls' basketball sophomore Francesca Belibi dunked in a game against Grand Junction, marking the first time a female player has dunked in a girls' high school game in Colorado.

We've ranked the top plays, but ultimately it's you, the viewer, who decides who was number one. Vote in the poll you see below. The winner will be announced during the 9NEWS Sunday morning Prep Rally.

