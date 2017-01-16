The ALL-USA Colorado Plays of the Week (January 17)

Top Plays (Photo: 9Preps)

KUSA - American Family Insurance presents the ALL-USA Colorado Plays of the Week.

This week's top plays include a behind-the-back move and floater from Valor Christian basektball's Keisan Crosby, a steal and one-handed slam dunk from Denver South's Cortney Dean, a between-the-legs pass from Chatfield hockey's Nolan Patrick to Kayden Dormer for a goal, and a baseline drive and and-one dunk by Marcus Winston of Pueblo East. The top play this week, however, is a missile. Castle View hockey's Ty Johnson rips a slap shot past the opposing goaltender off a face-off -- you need to see it in slow motion!

We've ranked the top plays, but ultimately it's you, the viewer, who decides who was number one. Vote in the poll you see below. The winner will be announced during the 9NEWS Sunday morning Prep Rally.

Remember, if you get a great play on camera, send it to us via email at sports@9news.com. You can also tweet us @9Preps. You never know... you could see it on our next countdown!

You can also upload your own content directly to our homepage by clicking on the link in the "YOUR TAKE" section.

If the poll does not appear below, click HERE or visit https://www.playbuzz.com/9news10/9preps-honor-roll-january-16 to vote in this week's Prep Rally Honor Roll.

