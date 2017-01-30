The ALL-USA Colorado Plays of the Week (January 31)

Top Plays (Photo: 9Preps)

KUSA - American Family Insurance presents the ALL-USA Colorado Plays of the Week.

This week's top plays include a behind-the-back move from Cherry Creek's Dimitri Stanley (to say his defenders were tripped up wouldn't do it justice), a buzzer beater from Denver Christian freshman Kara Amidon to lift her team over No. 5 ranked Lyons, a great drive to the basket from No. 5 ranked Chatfield's Alex Beckley, and an alley-oop from the Cherokee Trail duo of Kamron Bode and Deon Barfield. The top play this week, however, is just plain clever. Andrew Walters puts a bounce-pass through the legs of his defender to Creek teammate Jalen Meeks for an easy two points.

We've ranked the top plays, but ultimately it's you, the viewer, who decides who was number one. Vote in the poll you see below. The winner will be announced during the 9NEWS Sunday morning Prep Rally.

Remember, if you get a great play on camera, send it to us via email at sports@9news.com. You can also tweet us @9Preps. You never know... you could see it on our next countdown!

You can also upload your own content directly to our homepage by clicking on the link in the "YOUR TAKE" section.

If the poll does not appear below, click HERE or visit https://www.playbuzz.com/9news10/9preps-honor-roll-january-31 to vote in this week's Prep Rally Honor Roll.

