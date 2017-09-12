The ALL-USA Colorado Plays of the Week (September 11)

Top Plays (Photo: 9Preps)

KUSA - High school football once again dominated the 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll. American Family Insurance presents the ALL-USA Colorado Plays of the Week.

This week's top plays include a touchdown run from Bennett High School's Jesse Rodriguez (it got called back on a penalty, but still, it's impressive), a tough touchdown catch from Lakewood's Rex Desso, two ridiculous 75+ yard touchdowns from Mountain Vista's Tristan Smith and a clutch onside kick recovery by Mullen High School's special teams that set them up for the game-winning touchdown in the final minute of play. However, this week's top play comes from Skyview's Anthony Gonzalez, who intercepted a Weld Central shuffle pass (yes, you read that correct) and returned it for a touchdown.

We've ranked the top plays, but ultimately it's you, the viewer, who decides who was number one. Vote in the poll you see below. The winner will be announced during the 9NEWS Sunday morning Prep Rally.

Remember, if you get a great play on camera, send it to us via email at sports@9news.com. You can also tweet us @9Preps. You never know... you could see it on our next countdown!

You can also upload your own content directly to our homepage by clicking on the link in the "YOUR TAKE" section.

Vote in the poll you see below, or click here.

