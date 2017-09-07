The ALL-USA Colorado Plays of the Week (September 4)

Top Plays (Photo: 9Preps)

KUSA - The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll is back for the Fall 2017 season. American Family Insurance presents the ALL-USA Colorado Plays of the Week.

This week's top plays include a 76-yard touchdown run from Pine Creek standout David Moore III (remember him in the 4A state championship last year? If anything, he's only gotten faster), a fingertip catch from Denver East wide receiver Aaron Franklin, Cole Spensieri's 85-yard pick-6 for Holy Family in a fantastic comeback effort over Mountain View and a huge kickoff return by Boulder's Patrick Fletcher that would set the Panthers up for the game-winning touchdown as time expired over No. 9 ranked Denver South. However, this week's top play comes from Pomona quarterback, Ryan Marquez. He danced his way across the field before finding Riley Govan for a touchdown.

We've ranked the top plays, but ultimately it's you, the viewer, who decides who was number one. Vote in the poll you see below. The winner will be announced during the 9NEWS Sunday morning Prep Rally.

