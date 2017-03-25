'The Show' All-Star games showcase state's top basketball talent

Members of the 2017 Top 20 'The Show' all-stars join together for a picture prior to tip-off. (Photo: Nick Hehemann/KUSA)

DENVER - When you typically see the top players in the state (of any sport) together, it's usually for a state tournament or game. Not in high school hoops. On Saturday, Colorado's star basketball athletes met on the court at Metro State University for the annual 'The Show' all-star games.

The lines of rivalries, conference foes and classifications are blurred in these match-ups. Nominated and selected by media members from across the state, 'The Show' committee splits up the talent so fans can witness some epic showdowns.

The girls were the first to take the court in the Top 20 games. The pool of talent included three girls who played in this year's state title games, as well as a number of others who led their teams far into the playoffs. In an evenly matched first half, the White Team took a solid 27-22 lead after a huge three by Horizon standout Kylie Jiminez just as time expired.

With Grandview head coach Josh Ulitzky at the helm, the White team would continue its dominant run in the second half, taking a commanding lead and ultimately winning by a 70-48 final.

Below are the rosters from the Top 20 'The Show' girls' all-star game:

Girls Blue Team

Ashley Madden, Pomona senior

Jana Van Gytenbeek, Cherry Creek freshman

Ashley Van Sickle, Ralston Valley senior

Tatum Rembao, Loveland senior

Sydney Mech, Cherry Creek junior

Grace O'Neil, Fairview senior

Autumn Watts, Highlands Ranch sophomore

Ashley Panem, Fairview junior

Jaela Richardson, Cherry Creek junior

Anna Weibel, Estes Park, senior

Laura Pranger, Cherry Creek senior

Chris Curneen, Cherry Creek coach

Rod Beauchamp, Fairview coach

Girls White Team

Francesca Belibi, Regis Jesuit sophomore

Peyton Carter, Monarch senior

Camilla Emsbo, Lakewood junior

Jaiden Galloway, Grandview junior

Jasmine Jeffcoat, Monarch senior

Kylie Jimenez, Horizon senior

Olivia Lough, Pueblo West junior

Halley Miklos, Liberty Common senior

Tommi Olson, Highlands Ranch junior

Riley Snyder, Fruita Monument junior

Gabby Lucero, Pueblo South junior

The state's top female player, Michaela Onyenwere of Grandview High School, was noticeably absent from Saturday's game. She is traveling to Chicago, Ill., where she will play in the McDonald's All-American game on Wednesday.

The boys Top 20 game was next, and it reminded everyone in attendance why this event is called, 'The Show.' This game was everything an all-star game should be. Alley-oops, slam dunks, and fast breaks left and right -- fans were left cheering from start to finish. 5A state runner-up George Washington had three players represented in the game (Jon'il Fugget, Calvin Fugget and Jervay Green), and two-time Gatorade Colorado Basketball Player of the Year Colbey Ross was also on the court.

The White team also claimed the victory in this game, with a 129-99 win.

Below are the rosters from the Top 20 'The Show' boys' all-star game:

Boys Blue Team

Braxton Bertolette, Fossil Ridge senior

Jake Belknap, Mountain Vista senior

Jon'il Fugget, George Washington junior

David Simental, Pueblo West senior

Calvin Fugget, George Washington senior

Kaison Hammonds, ThunderRidge junior

Jervay Green, George Washington senior

Corey Seng, ThunderRidge senior

Adam Thistlewood, Golden junior

Justin Engesser, Colorado Springs Christian senior

Reggie Hammons, George Washington coach

Laurence Tarver, George Washington coach

Boys White Team

Colbey Ross, Eaglecrest senior

Daylen Kountz, Denver East junior

Brevin Brimble, Doherty senior

Tanner Ervin, Resurrection Christian senior

Jaizec Lottie, Cherokee Trail senior

Sam Masten, Rock Canyon junior

William Becker, Smoky Hill senior

Kenny Foster, Smoky Hill sophomore

Gaige Prim, Grandview senior

CJ Jennings, Sierra senior

Kent Grams, Rock Canyon coach

Mike Evans, Rock Canyon coach

Mike Wood, Rock Canyon coach

Tune in to the Sunday morning Prep Rally to catch all of the biggest moments from 'The Show.'

