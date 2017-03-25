'The Show' All-Star games showcase state's top basketball talent

DENVER - When you typically see the top players in the state (of any sport) together, it's usually for a state tournament or game. Not in high school hoops. On Saturday, Colorado's star basketball athletes met on the court at Metro State University for the annual 'The Show' all-star games.
The lines of rivalries, conference foes and classifications are blurred in these match-ups. Nominated and selected by media members from across the state, 'The Show' committee splits up the talent so fans can witness some epic showdowns.
The girls were the first to take the court in the Top 20 games. The pool of talent included three girls who played in this year's state title games, as well as a number of others who led their teams far into the playoffs. In an evenly matched first half, the White Team took a solid 27-22 lead after a huge three by Horizon standout Kylie Jiminez just as time expired.
With Grandview head coach Josh Ulitzky at the helm, the White team would continue its dominant run in the second half, taking a commanding lead and ultimately winning by a 70-48 final.
Below are the rosters from the Top 20 'The Show' girls' all-star game:
Girls Blue Team
- Ashley Madden, Pomona senior
- Jana Van Gytenbeek, Cherry Creek freshman
- Ashley Van Sickle, Ralston Valley senior
- Tatum Rembao, Loveland senior
- Sydney Mech, Cherry Creek junior
- Grace O'Neil, Fairview senior
- Autumn Watts, Highlands Ranch sophomore
- Ashley Panem, Fairview junior
- Jaela Richardson, Cherry Creek junior
- Anna Weibel, Estes Park, senior
- Laura Pranger, Cherry Creek senior
- Chris Curneen, Cherry Creek coach
- Rod Beauchamp, Fairview coach
Girls White Team
- Francesca Belibi, Regis Jesuit sophomore
- Peyton Carter, Monarch senior
- Camilla Emsbo, Lakewood junior
- Jaiden Galloway, Grandview junior
- Jasmine Jeffcoat, Monarch senior
- Kylie Jimenez, Horizon senior
- Olivia Lough, Pueblo West junior
- Halley Miklos, Liberty Common senior
- Tommi Olson, Highlands Ranch junior
- Riley Snyder, Fruita Monument junior
- Gabby Lucero, Pueblo South junior
The state's top female player, Michaela Onyenwere of Grandview High School, was noticeably absent from Saturday's game. She is traveling to Chicago, Ill., where she will play in the McDonald's All-American game on Wednesday.
The boys Top 20 game was next, and it reminded everyone in attendance why this event is called, 'The Show.' This game was everything an all-star game should be. Alley-oops, slam dunks, and fast breaks left and right -- fans were left cheering from start to finish. 5A state runner-up George Washington had three players represented in the game (Jon'il Fugget, Calvin Fugget and Jervay Green), and two-time Gatorade Colorado Basketball Player of the Year Colbey Ross was also on the court.
The White team also claimed the victory in this game, with a 129-99 win.
Below are the rosters from the Top 20 'The Show' boys' all-star game:
- Braxton Bertolette, Fossil Ridge senior
- Jake Belknap, Mountain Vista senior
- Jon'il Fugget, George Washington junior
- David Simental, Pueblo West senior
- Calvin Fugget, George Washington senior
- Kaison Hammonds, ThunderRidge junior
- Jervay Green, George Washington senior
- Corey Seng, ThunderRidge senior
- Adam Thistlewood, Golden junior
- Justin Engesser, Colorado Springs Christian senior
- Reggie Hammons, George Washington coach
- Laurence Tarver, George Washington coach
Boys White Team
- Colbey Ross, Eaglecrest senior
- Daylen Kountz, Denver East junior
- Brevin Brimble, Doherty senior
- Tanner Ervin, Resurrection Christian senior
- Jaizec Lottie, Cherokee Trail senior
- Sam Masten, Rock Canyon junior
- William Becker, Smoky Hill senior
- Kenny Foster, Smoky Hill sophomore
- Gaige Prim, Grandview senior
- CJ Jennings, Sierra senior
- Kent Grams, Rock Canyon coach
- Mike Evans, Rock Canyon coach
- Mike Wood, Rock Canyon coach
