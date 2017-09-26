Thomas Jefferson hits grand slam in 9-3 victory versus East

Jeremy Chavez - KUSA (Photo: Jeremy Chavez, CHAVO)

The No. 4 Thomas Jefferson Spartans came out hitting against the Denver East Angels on the road Tuesday evening.

The Spartans are having a spectacular year, partly due to their presence at the plate. Sydney Thompson and Sevi Harden both hit home runs in the first inning for the 3-0 early lead on the Angels.

In the following inning, the Angels would reply with a home run of their own. Leah Kleiner smokes a three-run homer in the second inning to tie the game 3-3 for much needed momentum.

Despite the great defense from the Angels infield/outfield, there was nothing they could do about the hitting power from the Thomas Jefferson lineup.

Up 5-3 heading into the 6th, junior Jaelyn Jackson hit a monstrous grand slam for the 9-3 lead and eventual win.

Thomas Jefferson gets their fifth win in a row before facing the Lincoln Lancers Thursday, Sept. 28.





