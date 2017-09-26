Thomas Jefferson vs Denver East softball

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Verify: Did NFL players only start coming onto the…Sep 26, 2017, 7:39 p.m.
-
Holes in Denver principal's letter leaves unanswered…Sep 26, 2017, 7:57 p.m.
-
You can soon adopt a miniature horseSep 26, 2017, 5:43 p.m.