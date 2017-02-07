Thompson Valley holds on to 76-68 victory against Silver Creek

Thompson Valley hands Silver Creek their third loss of the season Tuesday. (Photo: Jeremy Chavez - KUSA)

LONGMONT - The Thompson Valley Eagles (10-8) handed the Silver Creek Raptors (16-2) their third loss of the season on Tuesday night, holding onto an early lead through all four quarters of play.

The Eagles jetted to an early lead and weren't shaken as they claimed the 76-68 victory on the road.

Throughout the game the Raptors would gain ground on their opponent but would revert after turning the ball over or failing to pull down rebounds.

Silver Creek's Trent Kykema had a good night for the Raptors; however, the Eagles were too strong as a whole offensively.

Thompson Valley's Justin Wiersema went off in the second half netting three's on the outside as well as utilizing his speed to get inside for points.

The Eagles take the win 76-68 against Silver Creek before playing Niwot Thursday.

