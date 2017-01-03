Transition buckets push Chatfield basketball past Doherty in top-10 matchup

Chatfield beats Doherty in a top 10 boys' basketball matchup on Tuesday, January 3. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

LITTLETON-- The long holiday break didn't seem to get the Chatfield Chargers out of shape.

In fact, it looked like it had quite the opposite effect.

Playing in their first game since December 22, No. 7 Chatfield raced by No. 6 Doherty with a suffocating press and several fast-break buckets on the other end.

The entire team got in on the transition scoring, as it seemed like every Spartans missed shot or turnover led to a Chargers layup.

As usual, Doherty Guard Brevin Brimble--who recently eclipsed the 1,000 point mark in his high school career--was taking care of a huge chunk of the scoring for his team.

But, nothing he did could help the Spartans overcome the fast-paced Chargers.

The balanced scoring attack helped Chatfield improve to 7-1 on the season

