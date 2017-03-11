Valor Christian's Knuckles and Sanders lead Eagles to first boys basketball state title

Valor Christian Boys Basketball wins 2017 4A State Championship for first in program history. (Photo: Taylor Temby - KUSA)

The theme in the 4A basketball finals this year was redemption.

After falling in the state final to Pueblo West in 2016, the Valor Christian Eagles began the year looking for another shot at a state title in 4A boys basketball, and in 2017 they earned it.

The Eagles led from start to finish giving the Lewis-Palmer Rangers nothing easy from the first quarter to the fourth.

After one, the Eagles had the lead 15-8 over the Rangers; however, their most sizeable lead was by 15 points in the fourth quarter (62-55).

Senior Kayle Knuckles would not be stopped, tallying a game-high 32 points and 12 rebounds followed by teammate Jalen Sanders with 18 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists on the night.

Valor Christian concludes their season 24-4 and add their first ever boys basketball state title trophy to the case with a 68-55 win over the Lewis-Palmer Rangers.

