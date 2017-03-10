Valor returns to 4A championship game with big win over Golden

DENVER - Third time's a charm doesn't always ring true -- especially when you have to play a basketball powerhouse like Valor Christian. The Eagles defeated Golden 85-55 Friday night at the Denver Coliseum to advance to the 2017 4A state championship game.

Valor and Golden had met twice this season, prior to their Final Four matchup. The Eagles defeated the Demons 68-53 in January, and 60-41 in February. Friday night's game made it a trifecta.

The first quarter of play was a tight battle, but it was hard for Golden to repeat that same effort in the second. Valor outscored its opponent 18-7 in the second quarter, giving them a nice cushion heading into the second half. Senior Jalen Sanders was a huge reason why, as he had 16 of his team's 38 first half points.

Sanders would finish the game with 20 points, and would be supported by Dylan McCaffrey (15) and Kayle Knuckles (16).

Leading the game for the Demons was Adam Thistlewood (18 points) and Kayden Sund (16 points, 5 rebounds).

Valor made it to the 4A state championship game last season, but was defeated by Pueblo West. The Eagles will play the winner of the Lewis Palmer vs. Pueblo South Final Four game on Saturday afternoon.

