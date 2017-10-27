Valor stays hot with 42-26 win over Poudre

HIGHLANDS RANCH - Valor Christian continues to roll through the 2017 season, topping Poudre 42-26 on Friday night.

Running back Alexis Chavez-Salinas scored two touchdowns in the win. The senior got the Eagles on the board midway through the first quarter and once more in the third.

Valor got some major help from one of the linemen, senior Trevor Szilagyi. Not only did the big man put up a big goal-line stop but he also carried the rock for a three yard score in the second quarter.

The Eagles took a 21-0 lead into halftime but the Impalas came out with more fire after the break, scoring all 26 of their points in the second half.

Valor moves to 9-0 while Poudre falls to 5-4.

© 2017 KUSA-TV