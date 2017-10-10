VOTE: What should be our 9Preps Game of the Week? (10/13)

KUSA (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - It's Week 6! With only a handful of games left in the regular season, it's about time for the push to playoffs.

In this week's 9Preps Game of the Week nominees we have a Jefferson County 5A rivalry and a 4A and 3A 9Preps Top 9 match-up.

Vote on one of these three high school football games for 9NEWS to attend on Friday, October 13, this week and tag #Gameon9 to get your 9Preps Game of the Week posts on 9NEWS!

Ralston Valley vs Arvada West

No.9 Monarch vs No.4 Windsor

No.5 Roosevelt vs No.4 Berthoud

Although the Mustangs have taken the last seven meetings against the Wildcats, Arvada West has a stellar record of 5-1 this season and a shot to tack on another win. However, the Mustangs have one of the harder schedules in 5A despite their 3-3 record.

The Monarch Coyotes still remain and undefeated 6-0, but will face maybe their toughest test yet against the Windsor Wizards. The Wizards are 5-1 with only one loss to the top ranked Pine Creek.

The 3A classification is competitive this year, and both Berthoud and Roosevelt belong to a tough conference. The two have similar records against the same teams and this will help determine who moves up in post-season seeding.

The 9NEWS crew will go live at your school's football game, as well as shoot extended highlights and a photo gallery that are posted on the 9NEWS Sports website and 9NEWS Sports Facebook.

Additionally the game will be featured on our weekly Prep Rally segment on Saturday mornings.

Vote now for your school's game to featured on 9NEWS! Poll closes on Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

Still in the mood to vote?! Vote for one of our 9Preps Plays of the Week! (10/10). This week's poll features two viewer-sent videos as well as some other great plays in Colorado high school football.

