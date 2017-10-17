VOTE: What should be our 9Preps Game of the Week? (10/20)

KUSA (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - It's time for a week of conference games in our 9Preps Game of the Week poll!



This week the docket includes two undefeated 1A football teams -- yes, there are two undefeated teams in the same conference this far into the season -- a compeitive 4A match-up and a 9Preps Top 9 5A showdown.

Vote on one of these three high school football games for 9NEWS to attend on Friday, October 20, this week and tag #Gameon9 to get your 9Preps Game of the Week posts on 9NEWS!

Bishop Machebeuf vs Kent Denver

Horizon vs Cherry Creek

Greeley West vs Brighton

The 9NEWS crew will go live at your school's football game and four students from each school will compete in our new Game before the Game challenge!

We will also shoot extended highlights and a photo gallery from the game that are later posted on the 9NEWS Sports website and 9NEWS Sports Facebook.

Additionally the game will be featured on our weekly Prep Rally segment on Saturday mornings.

Vote now for your school's game to featured on 9NEWS! Poll closes on Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

If you can't vote on the poll, click here.

© 2017 KUSA-TV