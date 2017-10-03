VOTE: What should be our 9Preps Game of the Week? (10/6)

KUSA

KUSA - We're deep into the high school football season and teams are looking for the extra edge to keep winning. The teams in our 9Preps Game of the Week poll are looking to stay a top the rankings!

Vote on one of these three high school football games for 9NEWS to attend on Friday, October 6, this week and tag #Gameon9 to get your 9Preps Game of the Week posts on 9NEWS!

Regis Jesuit vs Legacy

Skyview vs Evergreen

Sterling vs Platte Valley

The 9NEWS crew will go live at your school's football game, as well as shoot extended highlights and a photo gallery that are posted on the 9NEWS Sports website and 9NEWS Sports Facebook.

Additionally the game will be featured on our weekly Prep Rally segment on Saturday mornings.

Vote now for your school's game to featured on 9NEWS! Poll closes on Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

If you can't vote on the poll, click here.

© 2017 KUSA-TV