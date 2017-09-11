VOTE: What should be our 9Preps game of the week? (9/15)

KUSA

KUSA - It's about that time of the week again! Time for the 9Preps Game of the Week!



Vote on one of these three high school football games for 9NEWS to attend on Friday, September 15, this week!

- No. 2 Holy Family vs No. 7 Fort Morgan

- No. 4 Grandview vs No. 5 Eaglecrest

- No. 8 Highlands Ranch vs Chaparral

The 9NEWS crew will go live at your school's football game as well as shoot extended highlights that are posted on the 9NEWS Sports website and 9NEWS Sports Facebook.

Additionally the game will be featured on our weekly Prep Rally segment on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Vote now for your school's game to featured on 9NEWS! Poll closes on Wednesday evening at midnight!



If you can't vote on the poll, click here.

