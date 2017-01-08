(Photo: Keyser Images)

PARKER - At some point, during any game, the clock becomes the bigger opponent. Every moment, down to the final tenth of a second, can alter the outcome.

Flashback to the 2012 boys' basketball state championship game between Arapahoe and Chaparral. After back-and-fourth action, the game sat tied with just seconds remaining on the clock. Overtime looked inevitable.

"No one thought there was going to be time for another shot," Chaparral guard Josh Adams said.

But with five seconds remaining, the Wolverines took their chance. Cory Calvert put up the long three as the clock ticked toward zero.

"As soon as it left my hand, I knew it was a brick, he said with a smile.

"I was trying to box out. I clearly wasn't going to get the rebound, but I was trying to, and I just see this flash go by," Reece Elliott recalled of that final second.

The "flash" he was describing, was none other than teammate Josh Adams. Adams soared toward the hoop and got a left hand on the ball. The tip was enough to put the ball through the hoop just as the final buzzer sounded.

"Arapahoe, being as well coached as they were, I couldn't get any offensive rebounds the entire game. So when Cory put the shot up, everyone on the court was kind of watching," he said. "I saw my defender kind of jog toward Cory and not pick me up, so when I saw that, I knew I had to be there if Cory missed the shot."

"I can't tell you I was trying to knock it in, it was just lucky enough, blessed enough, to get up there and get a finger on it, and it went the right direction."

Whether you were there and saw it in person, or watched the replays online, it truly was an improbably shot that made this arguably the best finish to a state title game in Colorado history.

"There was no angle, there was not way that ball should've gone in, but somehow, he tipped it in," Calvert said.

Time was no longer a challenger. It had become an ally, for this moment would result in Chaparral's first ever title in boys' basketball and a memory that would last forever. Adams was chased by some teammates to the opposite side of the court. Others were too stunned to react.

"I can see through the backboard, the scoreboard go 67-67, click 69, and I just stood there for ten seconds. I didn't even move," Elliott said.

It's back to present day. The Chaparral boys' basketball team is home, hosting No. 4 ranked Denver East. But this game has a familiar feel -- because the members of that 2012 state title game are in attendance. On this night, they are being celebrated and recognized in front of a group of players trying to achieve the same goal of a state trophy, and a crowd and community who supported their journey there.

Chaparral also retired Calvert and Adams' jerseys. After Chaparral, Adams attended the University of Wyoming on a basketball scholarship, where he was named Mountain West Player of the Year last season. Following a car accident, he is hoping to play professionally in Russia. Calvert is currently playing Division I basketball for Utah Valley University.

"Just getting back here and remembering what it was like playing with those guys, you know, winning state was the end goal, but the ride to get to that point, those are the memories I really look back on and cherish the most," Calvert said.

"It's really cool knowing that you had that impact on a school that gave so much to you. I wouldn't be able to play at Wyoming if I didn't come here, not only have a good team to win with, but to get the grades I had with great teachers [and] a great community," Adams said.

The team got together the night before the halftime celebration, to re-watch the game and reflect on the memories from their historic season.

"Craziest game I've ever been a part of, and then you put the atmosphere, state championship game. I would hands down say best high school basketball game I've ever been a part of," Elliott said. He is currently a basketball coach for the Wolverines.

There was no question this was a special team. They are still the only boys' basketball state champion from Chaparral.

"The grit and toughness, the stick-to-it-ness, the never-say-die attitude, that competitiveness, that drive to win and that hate to lose [mentality] really set us apart," Adams said. "There were so many things that made that team special. Everybody knew their role, everybody wanted to contribute what they could do, and we just rolled with it."

And they rolled all the way to the 5A state title game in 2012, and came out with a last second win.

"When you realize you did it on your last chance, it's pretty special," Adams said.

