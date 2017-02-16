WATCH: Time-lapse as Pepsi Center undergoes transformation to prep for State Wrestling

The Pepsi Center undergoes the transformation from NBA arena to state wrestling venue on Thursday, February 16. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

DENVER- There was in fact a Nuggets game at the Pepsi Center Wednesday night.

But, you wouldn't know it if you walked into the building early Thursday morning.

In a matter of hours, the floor transformed from an NBA arena to a surface with several wrestling mats as Denver prepares for the State Wrestling tournament this weekend.

Ever wonder how the Pepsi Center changes so fast? Well, we caught up with the team responsible for the makeover.

"We all handle pressure pretty well," Pepsi Center Conversion Supervisor Matt Mennona said. "We want to be the best conversion crew in the nation; we hold ourselves to a very high standard."

That standard is especially tested once a year, when the building gets ready for one of the biggest events in high school sports.

The quick turnaround isn't too tough of a task for the crew, though.

"Everything just seems to go seamless, night in and night out," Mennona said.

Luckily for them, the building's crew also had some help from several CHSAA workers and other volunteers.

Together, they've got the mats ready to go for some of the best state tournament action Colorado has to offer.

(© 2017 KUSA)