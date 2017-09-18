What should be our 9Preps Game of the Week? (9/22)

KUSA

KUSA - It's a big week in high school football, which means another set of great nominees for the 9Preps Game of the Week!

From 5A State Championship foes, a 4A/5A rivalry game, to a match up between 3A football 9Preps Top 9 ranked teams, there isn't a bad game on the list.



Vote on one of these three high school football games for 9NEWS to attend on Friday, September 22, this week!

- No. 1 Valor Christian vs No. 2 Pomona

- No. 3 Longmont vs No. 4 Mead

- 5A No. 5 Columbine vs 4A No. 6 Chatfield

The 9NEWS crew will go live at your school's football game as well as shoot extended highlights that are posted on the 9NEWS Sports website and 9NEWS Sports Facebook.

Additionally the game will be featured on our weekly Prep Rally segment on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Vote now for your school's game to featured on 9NEWS! Poll closes on Thursday morning at 10:00am.

If you can't vote on the poll, click here.

