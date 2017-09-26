What should be our 9Preps Game of the Week? (9/29)

Jeremy Chavez - KUSA (Photo: Jeremy Chavez - KUSA)

KUSA - It's a big week in high school football, which means another set of great nominees for the 9Preps Game of the Week!

Two of our 9Preps Top 9 teams from 3A will duke it out up north, a classic Jeffco Rivalry between a 4A and 5A team will battle it out on the gridiron and a 1A football match-up between two undefeated teams represent our poll this week.

Vote on one of these three high school football games for 9NEWS to attend on Friday, September 29, this week and tag #Gameon9 to get your 9Preps Game of the Week posts on 9NEWS!

No. 7 Erie vs No. 2 Silver Creek

Standley Lake vs Arvada West

No. 1 Bennett vs Clear Creek

The 9NEWS crew will go live at your school's football game, as well as shoot extended highlights and a photo gallery that are posted on the 9NEWS Sports website and 9NEWS Sports Facebook.

Additionally the game will be featured on our weekly Prep Rally segment on Saturday mornings.

Vote now for your school's game to featured on 9NEWS! Poll closes on Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

