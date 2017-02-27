Who will win the 2017 Ice Hockey State Championship?

2017 Ice Hockey State Championship (Photo: Jack Eberhard/Jeremy Chavez - KUSA)

DENVER - The end is near and four teams remain standing: Regis Jesuit, Resurrection Christian, Monarch and Cherry Creek. The Cherry Creek Bruins will face the Monarch Coyotes, and the Regis Jesuit Raiders will face the Resurrection Christian Cougars.

These four teams were ranked in the preseason top 5 and remained in the top 10 to this point.

Both Cherry Creek and Regis Jesuit have won state championships in the last two years, the Bruins in 2015 and the Raiders in 2016. They will face two teams that have never won a state championship in ice hockey, Monarch and Resurrection Christian.

Monarch found themselves close to a state championship in 2015, but fell to Cherry Creek 3-2 in their only loss to the Bruins. This year they have a rematch of the 2015 game in the semifinals and Monarch is looking for the win that really matters.

As for the Raiders, all signs from their regular season point to a repeat state championship. However Resurrection Christian, on a 14 game winning streak, has a lot of momentum striding into Friday's game and could be a dark horse in playoff hockey.

Regis Jesuit:

Held No. 1 rank all year

Defending State Champions

One loss all year (19-1)

Four double-digit scorers

Never lost to Resurrection Christian

First in the Foothills Conference

Resurrection Christian:

Ranked in the top 10 all year

Losses to Ralston Valley, Cherry Creek and Monarch

Third final four appearance

Five double-digit scorers

First in the Peak Conference

Lost in the quarterfinals last season

Second most goals in the league

Has never won a state title

Cherry Creek:

Ranked in the top 5 all year

State Champions in 2015

Two double-digit scorers

Balance of scorers on the team

Lost in the quarterfinals last season

84 percent success rate on penalty kill

Monarch:

Ranked in top 10 all year

Only team to beat Regis Jesuit

Has only lost to Cherry Creek once (2015 State Championship)

Has never won a state title

Four double-digit scorers

25 percent success rate on power play

