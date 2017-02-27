Who will win the 2017 Ice Hockey State Championship?

DENVER - The end is near and four teams remain standing: Regis Jesuit, Resurrection Christian, Monarch and Cherry Creek. The Cherry Creek Bruins will face the Monarch Coyotes, and the Regis Jesuit Raiders will face the Resurrection Christian Cougars.
These four teams were ranked in the preseason top 5 and remained in the top 10 to this point.
Both Cherry Creek and Regis Jesuit have won state championships in the last two years, the Bruins in 2015 and the Raiders in 2016. They will face two teams that have never won a state championship in ice hockey, Monarch and Resurrection Christian.
Monarch found themselves close to a state championship in 2015, but fell to Cherry Creek 3-2 in their only loss to the Bruins. This year they have a rematch of the 2015 game in the semifinals and Monarch is looking for the win that really matters.
As for the Raiders, all signs from their regular season point to a repeat state championship. However Resurrection Christian, on a 14 game winning streak, has a lot of momentum striding into Friday's game and could be a dark horse in playoff hockey.
Regis Jesuit:
- Held No. 1 rank all year
- Defending State Champions
- One loss all year (19-1)
- Four double-digit scorers
- Never lost to Resurrection Christian
- First in the Foothills Conference
Resurrection Christian:
- Ranked in the top 10 all year
- Losses to Ralston Valley, Cherry Creek and Monarch
- Third final four appearance
- Five double-digit scorers
- First in the Peak Conference
- Lost in the quarterfinals last season
- Second most goals in the league
- Has never won a state title
Cherry Creek:
- Ranked in the top 5 all year
- State Champions in 2015
- Two double-digit scorers
- Balance of scorers on the team
- Lost in the quarterfinals last season
- 84 percent success rate on penalty kill
Monarch:
- Ranked in top 10 all year
- Only team to beat Regis Jesuit
- Has only lost to Cherry Creek once (2015 State Championship)
- Has never won a state title
- Four double-digit scorers
- 25 percent success rate on power play
