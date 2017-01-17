High-scoring Denver Nuggets win third straight game

Jan 17, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Wilson Chandler drives against Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle (30) during the first half of a NBA basketball game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Nikola Jokic had 29 points and 15 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets withstood a furious late rally by the Los Angeles Lakers to hold on for a 127-121 victory Tuesday night.

Denver led by 19 late in the third quarter only to see the Lakers close within one with 1:59 to play. The comeback fell short, however, and Los Angeles lost its fifth consecutive game.

Will Barton added 26 points and eight assists to help the Nuggets win their third straight. Kenneth Faried had 20 points and seven rebounds.

Lou Williams scored 24 points and Nick Young had 22 for the struggling Lakers, who have won just five of their last 26 games.

