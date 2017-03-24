Hockey brings together, and sometimes separates DU's Tyson McLellan from his father

DU Hockey's Tyson McLellan sits down with Aaron Matas. (Photo: Aaron Matas)

KUSA - It's usually disappointing when a father and son can't spend a whole lot of time together. But, for the McLellans, it's a good thing.

Todd McLellan--the head coach of the Edmonton Oilers--and his son, Tyson--a member of the DU hockey team--have been pretty busy lately.

The sport they love has kept them apart a lot.

"Life has kind of always revolved around (hockey)," Tyson McLellan said. "I've been lucky enough to be around some pretty good players and pretty cool environments."

Tyson would have normally loved to watch his dad coach at the Pepsi Center against the Avalanche Thursday night. Instead, when his father came to town, he was leaving.

That's because Pioneers are going to Cincinnati this weekend for the start of the NCAA tournament. It's just kind of how things go this time of year.

"We find ways to talk pretty often," Tyson said. "I watch almost all of his games, and he'll watch almost all of mine. So, after the game, we'll either send a text or call each other and talk about the game."

Todd did make it to a couple of his son's games during the NHL All-Star break, and Tyson made it worth his while by scoring a goal in front of his old man.

"His experience there has been second to none," Todd McLellan said.

Todd won't be at the NCAA regional on Saturday, and Tyson understands that. He also knows his dad won't miss the game.

"He'll be watching it somewhere on TV," Tyson said. "He'll find a way."

© 2017 KUSA-TV