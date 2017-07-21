Hoffman gets roughed up as Rockies fall to Pittsburgh 13-5

Jul 21, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; General wide view of the press box at Coors Field in the third inning of a game between the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Colorado Rockies. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ron Chenoy, Ron Chenoy)

DENVER (AP) - Rookie Josh Bell had a career-high four hits, Andrew McCutchen had three hits and reached base five times, and the surging Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Colorado Rockies 13-5 on Friday night.

Rookie Trevor Williams overcame a rough start to pitch 6 2/3 strong innings for his first win in more than a month. Pittsburgh has won a season-high six straight and 12 of 14 to move a game above .500 for the first time since starting the season 3-2.

The Pirates (49-48), who tied a season high with 18 hits, are within two games of first-place Milwaukee in the NL Central.

Pittsburgh jumped on Colorado starter Jeff Hoffman (6-2) and chased him three batters into the fourth inning. Bell had an RBI single in the first and a three-run double in the second when the Pirates took the lead for good. Bell had a season-high four RBIs.

Hoffman struggled in his worst outing since allowing nine runs in 3 2/3 innings against Arizona exactly one month earlier. He walked four, hit a batter and left after Bell's third hit of the game.

