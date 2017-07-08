Horizon High School grad now the longest-tenured Miami Dolphin

Nov 9, 2014; Detroit, MI, USA; Miami Dolphins long snapper John Denney (92) against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Andrew Weber, Andrew Weber)

KUSA - Miami Dolphin long-snapper John Denney has played in 192 consecutive games. That's playing in 12 NFL seasons without missing a single game. He's the longest-tenured dolphins player on the roster.

From Thornton, CO, Denney grew up playing football at Horizon High School as an offensive lineman. As a 3-year letterman and graduate with National Student-Athlete Honors, he took his football talents to Ricks College (now BYU-Idaho). In 2001, he transferred to BYU as a defensive end and handled the long snapping duties.

"Its was always something I did, I could always snap," Denney said. "And so, every team I played on, it was something I worked on."

Not many long-snappers in the NFL are considered for the role of captain, but Denney has added that role to his already impressive resume.

"Its always nice to be recognized by your peers and your coaches in a position, where they feel that you can make an impact in a leadership role," Denney told 9NEWS.

John and his wife, Christy, travel back to Colorado at least once a year with their five kids. The family loves being able to visit the mountains, head over to Water World and make a stop at Casa Bonita.

© 2017 KUSA-TV