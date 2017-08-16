How to follow NFL rookies from Colorado colleges and high schools in the preseason

Jul 24, 2017; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (33) participates in a drill during the opening day of training camp at River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee)

August is an exciting time for NFL rookies across the league.

Whether drafted or undrafted, several first-year guys that either played college football in Colorado, (over half of the CU Buffs defense), or high school ball in the Mile High state (hello, Christian McCaffrey) are in action in the preseason.

But, if you're a fan of some of these guys, it can be hard to keep track of where they are, who they're playing for and when they're playing next.

So, we thought we'd make it easy on you. Below, you can find a detailed list that breaks down all the NFL rookies from Colorado--that includes the state's college and local preps scene--and when they'll be playing throughout the preseason.

Denver Broncos

Kyle Sloter, QB from Northern Colorado

Saturday, August 19 @ San Francisco--8:00 p.m. MT

Saturday, August 26 vs. Green Bay--7:00 p.m. MT

Thursday, August 31 vs. Arizona--7:00 p.m. MT

Carolina Panthers

Christian McCaffrey, Running Back from Valor Christian High School

Schedule:

Saturday, August 19 @ Tennessee--1:00 p.m. MT

Thursday, August 24 @ Jacksonville--5:30 p.m. MT

Thursday, August 31 vs. Pittsburgh--5:30 p.m. MT

San Francisco 49ers

Ahkello Witherspoon, Cornerback from the University of Colorado

Jimmie Gilbert, Linebacker from the University of Colorado

Schedule:

Saturday, August 19 vs. Denver Broncos--8:00 p.m. MT

Sunday, August 27 @ Minnesota--6:00 p.m. MT

Thursday, August 31 vs. Los Angeles Chargers--8:00 p.m. MT

Dallas Cowboys

Jordan Carrell, Defensive Tackle from the University of Colorado

Chidobe Awuzie, Cornerback from the University of Colorado

Dan Skipper, Offensive Lineman from Ralston Valley High School (Arkansas)

Schedule:

Saturday, August 19 vs. Indianapolis--5:00 p.m. MT

Saturday, August 26 vs. Oakland--6:00 p.m. MT

Thursday, August 31 @ Houston--6:00 p.m. MT

Seattle Seahawks

Tedric Thompson, Safety from CU

Schedule:

Friday, August 18 vs. Minnesota--8:00 p.m. MT

Friday, August 25 vs. Kansas City--6:00 p.m. MT

Thursday, August 31 @ Oakland--8:00 p.m. MT

Los Angeles Chargers

Austin Ekeler, Running back from Eaton High School in Eaton, Co. (Western State)

Schedule:

Sunday, August 20 vs. New Orleans--6:00 p.m. MT

Saturday, August 26 @ Los Angeles Rams--6:00 p.m. MT

Thursday, August 31 @ San Francisco--8:00 p.m.MT

Cincinnati Bengals

Josh Tupou, Defensive tackle from the University of Colorado

Schedule:

Saturday, August 19 vs. Kansas City--5:00 p.m. MT

Sunday, August 27 @ Washington--2:30 p.m. MT

Thursday, August 31 @ Indianapolis--5:00 p.m. MT

Cleveland Browns

Kenneth Olugbode, Linebacker from the University of Colorado

Schedule:

Monday, August 21 vs. New York Giants--6:00 p.m. MT

Saturday, August 26 @ Tampa Bay--5:30 p.m. MT

Thursday, August 31 @ Chicago--6:00 p.m. MT

Los Angeles Rams

Kevin Davis, Linebacker from Colorado State

Schedule:

Saturday, August 19 @ Oakland--8:00 p.m. MT

Saturday, August 26 vs. Los Angeles Chargers--6:00 p.m. MT

Thursday, August 31 @ Green Bay--5:00 p.m. MT

Houston Texans

Evan Baylis, Tight End from Grandview High School in Aurora, Co. (Oregon)

Schedule:

Saturday, August 19 vs. New England--6:00 p.m. MT

Saturday, August 26 @ New Orleans--6:00 p.m. MT

Thursday, August 31 vs. Dallas--6:00 p.m. MT

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sefo Liufau, Quarterback from the University of Colorado

Schedule:

Thursday, August 17 @ Jacksonville--6:00 p.m. MT

Saturday, August 26 vs. Cleveland--5:30 p.m. MT

Thursday, August 31 vs. Washington--5:30 p.m. MT

Chicago Bears

Tanner Gentry, Wide Receiver from Grandview High School in Aurora, Co. (Wyoming)

Schedule:

Saturday, August 19 @ Arizona--8:00 p.m. MT

Sunday, August 27 @ Tennessee--11:00 a.m. MT

Thursday, August 31 vs. Cleveland--6:00 p.m. MT

