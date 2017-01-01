If Kyle Shanahan is a candidate, Broncos may have to move quickly

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 20: Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan looks on during a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 20, 2015 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images) (Photo: Alex Goodlett, 2015 Getty Images)

DENVER—If Kyle Shanahan is going to become a candidate to replace Gary Kubiak, the Denver Broncos will have to set up an interview quickly.

Shanahan is the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons, who have a first-round bye in the NFC playoffs. Shanahan does have head coaching interviews set up this week, although it’s not known whether the Broncos have arranged one.

Miami defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Stanford head coach David Shaw, Carolina defensive coordinator Sean McDermott and Buffalo Bills interim head coach Anthony Lynn may also be on the Broncos’ list.

Shanahan is the son of Mike Shanahan, who was only the best head coach in Broncos history. Mike Shanahan compiled a 138-86 record in the 14-year period from 1995, when he succeeded Wade Phillips as head coach, until 2008, when he was fired following his third consecutive non-playoff season.

His term included the Broncos’ first-ever Super Bowl titles in the back-to-back seasons of 1997-98. Mike Shanahan’s quarterback during those Super Bowl seasons was John Elway, who is now the Broncos’ general manager, and the man charged with hiring the team’s next head coach.

In recent years, Kyle Shanahan has made a name for himself independent of his father as one of the NFL’s brightest offensive minds. He uses some of the principals of the West Coast offense that Elway prefers, although Kyle Shanahan has greatly updated that system in the past five or six years.

His Falcons were the league’s highest-scoring team this year at 33.5 points per game. They were also No. 2 in total offense with a balance of 293.5 passing yards per game from quarterback Matt Ryan and 119.1 rushing yards.

Kubiak told the team Sunday he was resigning as the Broncos’ head coach. Elway will meet with his assistant coaches first thing Monday morning.

He held a similar meeting the John Fox’s coaches two years ago. In that meeting, Elway told the assistants he would like many of them back, but they were free to check around.

When Kubiak was hired to replace Fox, the Broncos retained running backs coach Eric Studesville, quarterbacks coach Greg Knapp, receivers coach Tyke Tolbert, offensive line coach Clancy Barone and strength-and-conditioning coordinator Luke Richesson.

Copyright 2016 KUSA