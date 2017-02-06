In-season ineligibility rare for CSU student-athletes

Jan 31, 2017; Fort Collins, CO, USA; Colorado State Rams Cam the Ram performs before the game against the Boise State Broncos at Moby Arena. (Photo: Ron Chenoy, Ron Chenoy)

THE COLORADOAN - In 2009, CSU basketball coach Tim Miles suspended senior Harvey Perry for nine games during the fall semester over concerns about the senior forward's performance in the classroom.

Perry, a junior college transfer who had served a similar suspension the previous season, struggled to meet his coach's academic expectations during his time at Colorado State University but ultimately fulfilled his eligibility requirements, according to the university and the NCAA, and went on to earn his degree.

More than eight years have passed since Perry's benching — the last time a CSU men's basketball player was held out of competition expressly for failing to meet academic standards.

That's why the Jan. 17 suspension of three players who failed to meet NCAA academic requirements for continued eligibility came as such a surprise to the program's followers.

