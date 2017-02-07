Is Eustachy the best basketball coach in CSU history?

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 26: Head coach Larry Eustachy of the Colorado State Rams smiles during a game against the UNLV Rebels at the Thomas & Mack Center on February 26, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. UNLV won 78-70. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Photo: Ethan Miller, 2014 Getty Images)

FORT COLLINS - Larry Eustachy is quietly climbing the ranks of best basketball coaches in CSU history, but is he THE best?

Well no, not yet at least.

That title currently belongs to Jim Williams, who held a 352-293 record in his 26 years coaching for the Rams, but the argument is slowly starting to gain some merit.

Williams won two Skyline Conference championships in 1960 and ’61. That number could’ve increased if it was not for CSU becoming an independent in 1963 due to their lack of support for athletics and poor facilities.

In 1969 Williams took CSU to the Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament after beating the University of Colorado, which remains the furthest the Rams have made it in the tournament to this day.

Eustachy is yet to win a regular season conference title with the Rams, heck CSU is yet to win one period in the Mountain West and that needs to happen if he wants to have his name in the conversation.

There are a few other coaches who had a decent run while coaching the Rams, but I think it’s safe to say Eustachy has already cemented his place above Boyd Grant and Dale Layer.

Grant, who Eustachy just recently passed to become 4th all-time in wins at CSU, had a winning percentage of .638 (81-46) during his four year stint from 1988-91. During that stretch, he won two Western Athletic Conference regular season titles, went 1-2 in the NCAA tournament and a 3rd place finish in the National Invitational Tournament.

Layer, who Eustachy just tied Tuesday night for 3rd on the all-time wins (103), took seven seasons to reach that feat. In those seven years, he took CSU to the NCAA tournament once after winning the conference tournament in the 2002-03 season.

But here is where Eustachy makes his case.

He has stated multiple times that he has no interest in leaving CSU and wants to finish his coaching career with the Rams. He also just landed a contract extension that will have him coaching through the 2020-21 season.

In his first year with the Rams (2012-13), Eustachy took over a Tim Miles group that had just made the NCAA tournament for the first time in nine years but lost to Murray State in the first round. He enforced a tough mentality on the players, went 26-9 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament after beating Missouri.

Some people will argue his success that season was a result of the team he inherited from Miles.

While there is obviously some validity to that statement, Eustachy was also able to get more out that roster. He turned them into the No. 1 rebounding team in the country and was able to do what Miles couldn’t. Win an NCAA tournament game.

The following year Eustachy went just 16-16 after graduating almost the team’s entire production in Pierce Hornung, Wes Eikmeier, Jesse Carr, Colton Iverson, Dorian Green and Greg Smith.

In 2014-15 he led the Rams to a 27-7 record, but due to their poor strength of schedule, they were left out of the NCAA tournament and lost in the first round of the NIT.

After a decent 18 win season last year, Eustachy entered this season graduating four of their five starters. To make things even more difficult, it was announced that Che Bob, Devocio Butler and Kimani Jackson didn’t meet their grade-point requirements and were ineligible for the spring semester. That has left CSU with just seven players for the remainder of the season.

Despite all those roadblocks, Eustachy has still managed to help the Rams beat San Diego State on the road for the first time in 14 years and UNLV for the first time in six years.

Yes the Mountain West has been down recently, but it’s relative and with a shorthanded roster, Eustachy has the Rams in the hunt for their first Mountain West regular season title, sitting in second with Nevada 1/2 a game behind Boise State.

In order for that to happen, the Rams will need some help from their Mountain West foes and most likely have to win their final game of the season against Nevada.

With that being said, there is no doubt that Eustachy wins everywhere he goes. As a matter of fact, he is the only coach in Division I history to lead five different programs to 24 or more wins a season. In 2000, Eustachy won the Associated Press National Coach of the Year award after guiding Iowa State to the Elite Eight.

Earlier this year he snagged his 500th career win after dominating Air Force 85-58 at Moby Arena, becoming just the 62nd Division I coach to have reached that milestone. He also reached his 100th win with CSU faster than any other coach in school history.

Those stats prove that he wins wherever he goes and that’s what he’s done in his time at CSU.

How the Rams finish this year will be interesting to watch. It will be tough for them to make a run in the conference tournament with just seven players, but Eustachy has never run his benches deep while coaching the Rams.

There are a lot of milestones yet to accomplish for Eustachy, but as he tries to help the Rams win their first Mountain West regular season title, he will also be getting closer to passing Stew Morrill for 2nd place on the all-time wins list at 121.

With the recent drop off in the Mountain West, Eustachy has a chance to position the Rams atop the conference on a consistent basis.

Is he the best? No.

But he is quietly making a case for himself? Yes.

(© 2017 KUSA)