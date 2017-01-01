DENVER, CO - JANUARY 3: Head coach Gary Kubiak of the Denver Broncos walks the sideline during a game against the San Diego Chargers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 3, 2016 in Denver, Colorado (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

ENGLEWOOD - In the past week, there was growing buzz in NFL coaching and agent circles Gary Kubiak would resign as Denver Broncos head coach.

Kubiak's health was cited as the primary reason for him stepping away. It does appear Kubiak will coach his last game for the Broncos this Sunday against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, multiple sources have told 9News.

As of noon Sunday -- 2 1/2 hours before game time -- Kubiak had not informed his team or coaching staff of any decision. He was aware of the ESPN report early Sunday morning that he was likely to resign, but he was wanting everyone around him to focus on the game against the Raiders.

If Kubiak resigns as expected Monday, the Broncos are expected to have Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan and Miami Dolphins' defensive coordinator Vance Joseph on their radar. Other possible candidates: Carolina defensive coordinator Sean McDermott, Washington offensive coordinator Sean McVay and Oakland offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave. Doug Marrone might be another candidate if Jacksonville doesn't remove his interim label and make him full-time head coach.

Shanahan, 37, grew up in the Denver area as the son of Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan. Kyle Shanahan graduated from Cherry Creek High School in 1998, played at Texas and later became one of the NFL's brightest young offensive minds.

He served on Kubiak's coaching staff in Houston from 2006-09, the last two years as offensive coordinator. Shanahan then left to become his dad's offensive coordinator in Washington from 2010-13. He is now in his second season as the Atlanta Falcons' offensive coordinator. The Broncos were 4-0 this season, before losing to the Falcons in week 5, a game in which Kyle Shanahan devised a brilliant game plan that featured the running skills of Devontae Freeman and receiving talent of running back Tevin Coleman.

Shanahan and the 10-5 Falcons are playing at home against the New Orleans Saints today. A win by the Falcons would earn the No. 2 seed and first-round playoff bye -- and a chance for the Broncos to interview him as soon as a couple days.

The Broncos formally interviewed Joseph, the former University of Colorado backup quarterback turned defensive coach, for the head coaching job when Kubiak was ultimately hired as head coach in January 2015. The Broncos were hoping to make Joseph their defensive coordinator but when Cincinnati owner Mike Brown wouldn't let him out of his contract, Kubiak instead hired Wade Phillips to run the defense.

Phillips has said he no longer wants to be a head coach and he is not expected to be a candidate to replace Kubiak.

After today's game, Kubiak would have had two more years left on the contract. Several Broncos coaches said off the record there was something different in Kubiak's manner this week. He seemed more distant, distracted. The coaches sensed something was going on, although some thought it was because he was stressed at having to making staff changes.

Several offensive coaches were going to be dismissed this week. Now, with Kubiak's apparent resignation, many more coaches will be gone.

The strong possibility of Kubiak's resignation comes less than a full calendar after he led the Broncos to the Super Bowl 50 title in his first season as the head coach. In fact, the Broncos have never won a Super Bowl without Kubiak as a prominent head coach. He was the Broncos' offensive coordinator on Mike Shanahan's staff during their back-to-back Super Bowl titles in 1997-98.

The Broncos seemed in good shape to make the playoffs again this year but after a 7-3 start, they lost four of their next five games and their 8-7 record leaves them eliminated from the 12-team postseason tournament.

In dealing with the press, Kubiak was always in a good mood, honest and available. He does not appear to have suffered any health setback since he suffered a complex migraine that caused an emergency trip to a local hospital following the Broncos' week 5 loss to Atlanta. It was his second medical setback in three years as while coaching the Houston Texans in a 2013 game, Kubiak suffered an Ischemic stroke.

Kubiak is currently in good health. But it does appear he is ready to take a break from the job.

He was evasive when asked about his health and coaching future Friday.

“Why, do I look bad?’’ Kubiak said, smiling. “Yes, you know that I love this league. I love the Broncos. I love to work. I’m all in on the Raiders right now. There will be time for reflection and all of that stuff next week, but right now it’s time to focus on what we’re doing.”

That Kubiak didn’t definitively state he would return as Broncos coach in 2017 amped up speculation he would not.

Kubiak and his wife Rhonda have been a couple since high school. They have three sons: Klint, Klay and Klein and one grandchild. Klint and Klein are employed by the Broncos.

