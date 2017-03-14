Isaiah Oliver doing double-duty at CU

Ron Chenoy - USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ron Chenoy - USA TODAY Sports)

DENVER - Call him the busiest Buffalo.

Isaiah Oliver splits his time in Boulder between football and track, a two sport athlete that's expected to dominate on the track and the field.

Despite having three future NFL defensive backs playing ahead of him the past two seasons,

this junior-to-be has been able to play in every single game since coming to Colorado.

In his two years with the Buffs, the Arizona native played in 23 games. Oliver recorded 34 total tackles his sophomore year and even ran back a 68-yard punt return in their game against Arizona State in November.

In the coming season even more will be expected from Oliver, once he’s finished with track season, but the focus is on track now.

There aren’t many athletes in college that can dedicate time to two sports like Oliver. He would probably say it runs in his blood.

His dad, Muhammad Oliver, was a decathlon athlete and an NFL player who was actually drafted by the Denver Broncos.

Isaiah Oliver loves both sports, but admits if forced to choose, he would pick football.

No one in Boulder is asking him to pick, and perhaps playing one makes him better at the other, so he’ll continue as the busiest Buffalo for two more seasons.

