John Elway, Jerry Jones to attend NFL meetings with Tony Romo in suspense

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Dallas Cowboys owner and new Hall of Fame inductee Jerry Jones looks on prior to Super Bowl 51 between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin C. Cox, 2017 Getty Images)

KUSA - Tony Romo is a good story because it brings the element of what if?

He would bring change to the Denver Broncos’ tomorrow.

What if Tony Romo where the Broncos’ quarterback in 2017?

It is a story that brings excitement to some, warning from others.

What if the Broncos’ starting quarterback in 2017 were Trevor Siemian or Paxton Lynch?

This story is less tantalizing because it has a past. The Broncos went 9-7 last year with mostly Siemian and a little of Lynch, which was decent but not good enough to earn a playoff spot.

Then again, those who warn about the risk of Romo would say Siemian and Lynch have a better chance of a happier tomorrow in 2017.

Perhaps, possibility can move toward reality this week at the Arizona Biltmore Hotel in Phoenix, where Jerry Jones and John Elway will be among the executives convening at the NFL owners’ meetings that run Sunday through Wednesday.

Jones is the Dallas Cowboys’ owner who has not yet released Romo to free agency, as reports nationally and out of Dallas said was going to happen on March 9.

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Dallas Cowboys owner and new Hall of Fame inductee Jerry Jones looks on prior to Super Bowl 51 between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin C. Cox, 2017 Getty Images)

Romo must have believed he was going to be set free because he sent out a farewell video to Cowboys fans on March 9.

Had Romo been released then, the Broncos were expected to make a play for him.

But the owners’ meetings will commence 17 days later with Romo still Cowboys’ property. Presumably, Jones is hoping to get something back, by way of trade, for Romo.

The hope at the NFL owners’ meetings is Jones or his son Stephen will meet personally with representatives of the two teams believed to be most interested in Romo – the Houston Texans, after releasing Brock Osweiler, may be more desirous than the Broncos – to gauge each team’s position. It doesn’t mean there will be such meetings. It just means those squirming from the suspense of the Romo saga hope the story is moved along.

To date, the Broncos have never entertained pursuing Romo through trade.

“Tony’s under contract with the Dallas Cowboys so that’s as far as I can go,’’ Elway, the Broncos’ general manager, told 9News on Jan. 2.

Elway has since been consistent with his Romo qualifier – not interested in the talented but oft-injured quarterback while he belongs to Dallas, but also not dismissing the possibility of pursuing him should he become a free agent.

“I’ll say this: We’re going to look at all the options,’’ Elway said during the NFL Scouting Combine on March 1.

“All those things will come into the discussion and once it gets to that point and we know where we are, we’ll kick the tires on everything and do our homework on everything and then make the best decision on what we think is right for the Broncos.’’

Earlier that same day at the scouting combine, Broncos head coach Vance Joseph was asked about his quarterback situation.

“We’re set at the moment,’’ Joseph said. “With free agency starting next week, any player that can help us moving forward, help our team get better we’re going to research and look into. But right now, we’ve got two guys that we believe in.’’

All anyone read from that statement was “set at the moment.’’

One further hint the Broncos would entertain Romo as a free agent, Elway was asked if he would be disappointed if Lynch, a first-round draft pick in 2016, would have to sit on the bench for a second season in 2017.

“No. Because I think the bottom line is we want to get an answer at that position for the future,’’ Elway said during an interview March 1 with 9News. “Hopefully, a long future. That’s why we want to be very careful on the front side of it because we think he has the ability to be that guy that can carry the franchise for a long, long time. The last thing we want to do is put them in there before he’s ready, before they’re ready. That’s why it’s important for us to make the right decision on the front side to make sure we secure that future.’’

Most NFL trades occur during the draft, which this year is set for April 27-29. Jones may hang on to Romo till then if he can’t work out a deal this week in Phoenix.

Ultimately, Jones may reach a point where he has no choice but to release Romo.

The Broncos could go with another season where Lynch sits behind Siemian. Or perhaps they’d rather have their first-round quarterback sit a season or two behind Romo.

The Broncos have roughly $20.6 million available in salary-cap room and a roster opening for a veteran quarterback.

What if?

© 2017 KUSA-TV