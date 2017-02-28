Jokic earns third triple-double of the year; Nuggets blow out Bulls in Chicago

Feb 28, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez (8) is defended by Denver Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic (15) during the first quarter of the game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Caylor Arnold-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Caylor Arnold)

CHICAGO (AP) - Nikola Jokic had 19 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets rode a second-half surge to a 125-107 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night.

Danilo Gallinari scored 22 points and Wilson Chandler added 20 as Denver, which entered the game fourth in the NBA in scoring (110.6 points per game), posted a 70-48 advantage in the second half to erase a halftime deficit.

Gary Harris and Will Barton had 15 points apiece for the Nuggets.

Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo had 19 points apiece for Chicago, which had its four-game winning streak snapped. Jimmy Butler finished with just eight points on 3-for-13 shooting.

