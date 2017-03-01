Jokic gets another triple-double in 110-98 victory over Bucks

Jeff Hanisch - USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeff Hanisch - USA TODAY Sports)

DENVER - Danilo Gallanari and Nikola Jokic lead the Nuggets past the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday night for back-to-back wins after defeating the Bulls the previous night.

Gallanari posted a game-high 22 points, while Jokic came up with back-to-back triple doubles for the Nuggets. The Serbian center piled on his fifth triple double of the year tonight (13 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists).

It seems that there is a correlation between Jokic's performance and the outcome for the Nuggets.

After the first half, Denver lead by nearly 30 points before concluding the half with a 63-37 lead.

Second half, the Bucks were able to shorten the deficit, out scoring the Nuggets 61-47.

However, the Nuggets first half cushioned the team for their second half breakdowns and they were able to keep the Bucks at bay and pull off their second win of their two-game road trip.

Nuggets face the Charlotte Hornets at home on Saturday, March 4.

